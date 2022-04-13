Tuchel: “In games like this it takes a bit of luck, and we didn’t have it”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel talked about the disappointment of elimination after the Champions League second leg on Tuesday in a post-match press conference.

“We scored four goals and had more chances, but we didn’t have much luck. We are disappointed, because we made two mistakes. The most crucial moment of the match was a mistake of ours. In games like this it takes a bit of luck, and we didn’t have it.”

Chelsea has a goal waived off after VAR concluded a handball from Marcos Alonso. The goal would have put Chelsea at a 3-0 lead in the 64th minute, instead they would score that third goal around 10 minutes later. Tuchel voiced his frustration with the referee’s decision to waive off the goal.

“I felt frustration, yes. But I also felt frustration on the way out. I didn’t see the goal, I was honestly surprised that the referee, who is the leader, wasn’t going to see if it was hand or not. [Szymon] Marciniak, who is very good, must have seen the goal. We deserved to play more minutes too, but maybe it’s asking for a lot.”

Tuchel further criticized the actions of the referee as he voiced his concern after seeing Marciniak and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti allegedly sharing a laugh following the final whistle.

“When the game was over, I saw the referee laughing with Ancelotti and I thought it was in very bad taste. I went to shake his hand after a tough defeat and found him there laughing with the rival coach, with Ancelotti, who is a gentleman. It doesn’t seem right to me.”

Tuchel, who was doomsaying after the 3-1 loss in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, found a lot more to be positive about regarding his team’s effort despite facing elimination. He lauded the seriousness of the players in executing the gameplan laid out ahead of the match.

“My players have executed the plan very well. It has nothing to do with the Madrid of the first leg. That’s how it plays. Today we were able to implement the plan, the players were very serious.”

“My players have executed the plan very well. It has nothing to do with the Madrid of the first leg. That’s how it played out. Today we were able to implement the plan, the players were very serious.”