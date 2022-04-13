Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid advance to the Champions League semi-finals!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Om Arvind, and Eduardo Alvarez discuss;

- The delicate balance of tactical balance and pure chaos with the season on the line

- Luka Modric’s unbelievable performance in the 2nd half

- Thomas Tuche’s adjustments and Chelsea’s 1st half performance

- Reece James’s role

- Ferland Mendy vs Ruben Loftus Cheek

- The xG

- Chelsea’s crosses and set pieces

- Shades of the Bayern tie from 2018

- How we dealt with Chelsea’s press

- Toni Kroos’s performance

- Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

- Dani Carvajal at CB

- Breaking down all of the goals

- Early semi final thoughts

- Lucas Vazquez’s performance

- And a TON more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez)