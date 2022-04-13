The Never Say Die Thread: April 13, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

It almost seems like Real Madrid start to play well only when their tournament life is on the line. It’s maddening. Usually a 3-1 lead should be comfortable right? Not to this Real Madrid. They don’t like to be comfortable. They need to be down 3-0 before it registers in the coach’s and players’ mind that they are about to be knocked out. And so it was this time around as well. Someone unknowingly asked for a Remontada and somehow the stars aligned to provide one and seal Los Blanco’s place in the semi finals. Onto City/Atletico for more ‘suffering’. That’s ten semifinals in 12 years now.

2010/11: Semi-Final

2011/12: Semi-Final

2012/13: Semi-Final

2013/14: Winners

2014/15: Semi Final

2015/16: Winners

2016/17: Winners

2017/18: Winners

2018/19: R16

2019/20: R16

2020/21: Semi-Final

2021/22: Semi-Final* pic.twitter.com/WTtqH6sHHc — TC (@totalcristiano) April 12, 2022

I know it. You know it. Why doesn’t Carlo know it?

Remember Carlo’s bizarre comments after the Copa Del Rey loss “I was waiting for extra time to make another change, but unfortunately they scored and we ran out of time”.

Here’s a dose of reality. Whether it’s City or Atleti next the suffering will be on another level. KCM will start as always possibly along with Fede and Los Blancos will be either down and out or fighting for their lives. We know it could be different with young Camavinga in there but apparently he’s a ‘use only in emergencies player. Both Casemiro and Kroos aren’t suited to these types of high intensity games and by now there’s enough evidence to prove just that but Carlo like Zidane will live and die by KCM, so strap in everybody. If you have any hopes of winning this tournament it’s not too late to adjust your expectations. In a way this team has already met its objective in the UCL I would say.

| Ancelotti: "Camavinga can play from the start surely. But when you have Camavinga, Valverde and Rodrygo from the bench who are fresh you can change the game." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2022

Oh and guess what? The second leg of the semifinals will be played at the Bernabeu.

That Pass

Peter Schmeichel: "That Modrić pass should be physically impossible. First of all, he gets pace on it, then distance, then height, how can you do that?!" #UCL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 13, 2022

Jamie Carragher: "Where does Luka Modrić come in the list of the great #UCL players, like Iniesta and Xavi?"



Thierry Henry: "He's with them, not just in the #UCL, but for anything." ✨️ #rmalive pic.twitter.com/0rqAY8Tzke — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 13, 2022

Jamie Carragher: "That pass was one of the best passes I have ever seen, it was absolutely perfect, it was gorgeous to watch. You think they're dead and buried and Chelsea might get another one, that's one of the best passes I've ever seen." #UCL pic.twitter.com/LjVoyeUJ5W — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 13, 2022

