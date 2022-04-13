 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Never Say Die Thread: April 13, 2022

The Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Asi Asi Asi Gana el Madrid

It almost seems like Real Madrid start to play well only when their tournament life is on the line. It’s maddening. Usually a 3-1 lead should be comfortable right? Not to this Real Madrid. They don’t like to be comfortable. They need to be down 3-0 before it registers in the coach’s and players’ mind that they are about to be knocked out. And so it was this time around as well. Someone unknowingly asked for a Remontada and somehow the stars aligned to provide one and seal Los Blanco’s place in the semi finals. Onto City/Atletico for more ‘suffering’. That’s ten semifinals in 12 years now.

The team at Managing Madrid covered this game extensively in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

I know it. You know it. Why doesn’t Carlo know it?

Remember Carlo’s bizarre comments after the Copa Del Rey loss “I was waiting for extra time to make another change, but unfortunately they scored and we ran out of time”.

Here’s a dose of reality. Whether it’s City or Atleti next the suffering will be on another level. KCM will start as always possibly along with Fede and Los Blancos will be either down and out or fighting for their lives. We know it could be different with young Camavinga in there but apparently he’s a ‘use only in emergencies player. Both Casemiro and Kroos aren’t suited to these types of high intensity games and by now there’s enough evidence to prove just that but Carlo like Zidane will live and die by KCM, so strap in everybody. If you have any hopes of winning this tournament it’s not too late to adjust your expectations. In a way this team has already met its objective in the UCL I would say.

Oh and guess what? The second leg of the semifinals will be played at the Bernabeu.

That Pass

Unforgettable Scenes.

