Marcelo, Mendy, and Benzema in doubt for game against Sevilla

Real Madrid will take this situation if you handed it to them: They beat Chelsea over two legs but might have to play against Sevilla without a couple key starters in a game which they’ll be forced to use their depth. Should they drop points, they still have a good cushion in the league.

The details are yet to be fully known, but Ferland Mendy was substituted in the second leg due to muscular discomfort. His substitute, Marcelo, has an issue with his left abductor. Of course, Miguel Gutierrez is already out for the season. Should Carlo Ancelotti be without both Mendy and Marcelo, it’s likely that Alaba will play left back vs Sevilla while Nacho and Eder Militao command the centre-back positions.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema suffered from cramps against Chelsea. If he doesn’t play vs Sevilla, it will be more of a precaution than anything else. He is not seriously hurt, and Real Madrid won’t risk him in the upcoming game if he’s not 100%. Perhaps Ancelotti will even start Gareth Bale in that situation.