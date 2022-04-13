Xavi on Real Madrid’s advancement: “If we don’t win by playing well, we’re not happy.”

As Barcelona get set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League tomorrow, manager Xavi Hernandez was available to the media today through a pre-game press conference. Unsurprisingly, one of the journalists asked Xavi about his thoughts on Real Madrid beating Chelsea at the Bernabeu last night to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The question, specifically, asked Xavi if he was “envious” of Real Madrid.

“Barca’s history has demands of us, not of Madrid,” Xavi answered. “Our history for 40 years, when Johan (Cruyff) came, set a bar: to win by playing well.”

Xavi seemed to imply that Real Madrid didn’t play well against Chelsea, and that Barcelona wouldn’t have been happy with that performance had they won.

“If we don’t play well, we’re not happy. That’s how we Catalans are. I don’t know how it is in Madrid — I haven’t lived there and I don’t know its idiosyncrasies”.