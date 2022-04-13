Kounde on Benzema: “It’s a good challenge against a fantastic striker”

In an interview today with Sevilla’s official channels before the clash with Real Madrid, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde spoke about the state of his team as well as facing fellow countryman Karim Benzema this weekend. Here are some relevant quotes:

On facing Karim Benzema

“I’m happy, there are still seven games left and I’ll try to do my best and continue at the same level. I don’t think I will talk to Benzema. It’s a good challenge against a fantastic striker who is having a magnificent season. I like to face the best strikers because that’s where you see what you lack or where you really are and I’m going to prepare as best I can”

On the state of his team

“We are the same team, although there is some tiredness. These are not excuses, but it is a factor that must be taken into account, with so many injured players there are other players who have to play. But we are recovering people and we have to continue and improve.

“We are not generating chances, it is difficult for us to generate danger and do damage and the Granada match was positive for the team’s mindset since scoring those four goals gives us points.

“The coach also has fewer options, especially in attack.... It hasn’t gone well for us. We had opportunities in several games and in the end it didn’t work out. I don’t like to look for excuses, we kept the group and we had opportunities to win, but sometimes we lacked success and we have to improve”.