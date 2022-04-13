Managing Madrid Podcast: The greatest post-Chelsea mailbag of all time

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Bernabeu atmosphere last night vs the atmosphere against PSG

- Eduardo Camavinga swoon segment

- Is Luka Modric the greatest midfielder in Real Madrid history?

- Our assessment on Toni Kroos’s reaction when being subbed off

- Vinicius Jr’s positioning vs Getafe

- Are we concerned about him?

- Rodrygo Goes’s off-ball runs

- The Ferland Mendy - Vinicius (lack of) connection

- Should we get Reece James? Is it even possible?

- James vs Achraf Hakimi

- Should Real Madrid pursue Julian Nagelsmann?

- Xavi Hernandez quotes about Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea

- Why were we able to beat Chelsea this year as opposed to last year?

- Fans asking for Rafa Marin to play....

- Real Madrid’s body language after going down 3-0

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)