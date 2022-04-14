Joao Cancelo will miss the first leg vs Real Madrid

Of course, it is far too soon to know who exactly will and won’t be healthy for Real Madrid’s first leg encounter with Manchester City in Manchester on April 26th or 27th, in what promises to be a tasty semi-final matchup, but we do know one thing: Joao Cancelo will not feature, as the yellow card he picked up tonight vs Atletico Madrid means he’ll be suspended for the next game.

Cancelo has been a vital player for Manchester City this season, and he’s been one of the best full-backs in Europe, full stop. The Portuguese wingback is an elite attacking threat that Real Madrid will be relieved they won’t have to deal with in the first leg.

In other Manchester City news, Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker both picked up knocks in tonight’s game vs Atleti, and were taken off early. Again, it’s too early to tell, but the injuries were serious enough that there are already doubts on whether or not they can recover in time for the first leg of the semi-finals.