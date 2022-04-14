VIDEO: The 2nd leg tactical battle, and a discussion on Reece James

In less than 24 hours, we’ve spend almost four hours breaking down last night’s game in podcast form. Thanks to everyone who joined our Zoom call after the game last night, and thanks to everyone who submitted their questions for today’s mailbag podcast.

Both of our podcasts went up exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons. What we’ve done here is compile two different segments into a video for you to enjoy below, for free. The talking points in this video include: Tuchel’s 2nd leg adjustments, the matchups on the wings, Real Madrid’s defense on set pieces, the xG, whether or not Real Madrid can realistically sign Reece James, and more:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

