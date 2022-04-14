Former Real Madrid player Freddy Rincon passes away

Former Real Madrid player Freddy Rincon passed away this past night after being involved in a car accident past Monday. Rincon played for Real Madrid in 1995 and 1996 and the club published an official announcement about his passing.

Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Freddy Rincón, who played for Real Madrid between 1995 and 1996.

Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and warmth to all of his family members, teammates, coaches, clubs and loved ones.

Rincón lifted a Club World Cup and two Brazilian league titles with Corinthians, two Colombian league titles with América de Cali and secured the Colombian Cup crown with Independiente Santa Fe.

Rincón passed away at the age of 55. Real Madrid wishes to extend its condolences to the whole Real Madrid family.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Rincon was an important player in Colombia. Managing Madrid wishes to extend our condolences to Freddy Rincon’s family and friends.