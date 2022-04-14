 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mendy injures groin and will be out for two weeks, Benzema and Nacho escape injuries

Nacho will be expected to start as a left-back against Sevilla.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid left-backs Ferland Mendy and Marcelo will miss Real Madrid’s next two games against Sevilla and Osasuna with groin injuries picked up last Tuesday during the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Mendy wasn’t 100% recovered from the previous injury he had. However, he played the game and suffered a set back. He will be out for the next two weeks and will try his very best to be ready for the first leg against Manchester City, even though it won’t be easy for him.

Marcelo will be out just one week and should be available for that game, although he will also need to miss the next two Liga matches.

That means that Nacho will have to start as a left-back. The Spanish defender had to leave the game against Chelsea but he didn’t suffer any significant injury, so he will play in Sevilla next Sunday. Benzema also appeared to be in significant pain for the last few minutes of Tuesday’s match, but he has escaped injury as well and should be available and ready to perform.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...