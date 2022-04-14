Mendy injures groin and will be out for two weeks, Benzema and Nacho escape injuries

Real Madrid left-backs Ferland Mendy and Marcelo will miss Real Madrid’s next two games against Sevilla and Osasuna with groin injuries picked up last Tuesday during the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Mendy wasn’t 100% recovered from the previous injury he had. However, he played the game and suffered a set back. He will be out for the next two weeks and will try his very best to be ready for the first leg against Manchester City, even though it won’t be easy for him.

Marcelo will be out just one week and should be available for that game, although he will also need to miss the next two Liga matches.

That means that Nacho will have to start as a left-back. The Spanish defender had to leave the game against Chelsea but he didn’t suffer any significant injury, so he will play in Sevilla next Sunday. Benzema also appeared to be in significant pain for the last few minutes of Tuesday’s match, but he has escaped injury as well and should be available and ready to perform.