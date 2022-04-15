Mallorca manager Aguirre: “What Real Madrid do is already being studied in Mexico and the US”

Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre gave praise to Real Madrid following the club’s advancement to the Champions League semi-final in an interview with Radio MARCA.

“The Spanish league is in a good place. I congratulate Unai [Emery] and Carletto [Ancelotti]. Real Madrid on their home pitch and with their fans and with 13 [Champions Leagues] up their sleeves, it’s almost impossible to beat them.”

Aguirre, a former two-time manager of the Mexican National Team, said the achievements accomplished by Real Madrid are being studied by clubs in his home country and throughout North America.

“What Real Madrid do is already being studied in schools in Mexico and the United States. I’ve faced them and I’ve suffered; you have to take your chances against them because there’s no other way [to beat them].”

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semi-final after defeating Chelsea 5-4 in the aggregate. Real’s road to the Final in Paris continues tougher after being drawn against Manchester City. The club has arguably had the toughest path facing both PSG and Chelsea previously, which is why Aguirre’s praise strikes so true.