Open Thread: April 15, 2022

Five players will miss the game against Sevilla.

Mendy, Marcelo and Hazard will miss the game through injury while Ceballos has contracted Covid-19. Casemiro will miss the game due to suspension. This number could rise to 6 depending on Vallejo’s PCR test result. Training meanwhile continued for the rest of the squad. A big relief came in the form of Benzema and Nacho seeming to avoid serious injury.

Tchouameni rumors heat up.

| Real Madrid and AS Monaco could reach an agreement for the fee of €65M for Tchouameni. @AndiOnrubia — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2022

| Tchouameni wants to join Real Madrid and the negotiations in recent weeks puts the Spanish club in a very favorable position. Real Madrid want to close the agreement in the coming weeks. @AndiOnrubia pic.twitter.com/A43FSw8ONg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2022

KDB should be back for the Madrid clash.

Kevin De Bruyne should be out for 10 days which would potentially allow him to be back for the #UCL first leg v Real.



[@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/QI9MDwsxZn — Manchestericonic™ (@manchestriconic) April 14, 2022

Rest in Peace Freddy Rincon.

The club paid tribute to our former player who tragically died in a car accident.