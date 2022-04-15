 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: April 15, 2022

The Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Five players will miss the game against Sevilla.

Mendy, Marcelo and Hazard will miss the game through injury while Ceballos has contracted Covid-19. Casemiro will miss the game due to suspension. This number could rise to 6 depending on Vallejo’s PCR test result. Training meanwhile continued for the rest of the squad. A big relief came in the form of Benzema and Nacho seeming to avoid serious injury.

Tchouameni rumors heat up.

KDB should be back for the Madrid clash.

Rest in Peace Freddy Rincon.

The club paid tribute to our former player who tragically died in a car accident.

