OFFICIAL: Ceballos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid announced that midfielder Dani Ceballos has tested positive for Covid-19, so he will have to miss Sunday’s crucial match against Sevilla.

Although Ceballos is not a starter or a very relevant player for Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti has sometimes used him off the bench whenever the team has needed an extra body in the midfield line. Considering that Sevilla usually tend to be a strong team in that line and that Casemiro will be suspended for this game, Ceballos could’ve actually played some minutes off the bench late in the second half.

Real Madrid will try to keep their good form going as they also try to keep their current lead in the table. Los Blancos will surely aim to make the last few games of the Liga season irrelevant by winning as many points as they can before the crucial matches against Manchester City in the Champions League Semifinals.