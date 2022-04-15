Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barcelona’s exit and a rollercoaster week for Spanish football

On this week’s Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn talk about Barça’s embarrassing night as Eintracht Frankfurt took over the Camp Nou and made it their Catalan Bank Park.

And how, despite the debacle on and off the pitch, this loss has a different feel to the string of recent traumatic European exits.

Also:

The Frankfurt fans

Diego’s scathing rant

The Barca PR machine

The fluctuation of narratives between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Barca’s european ghosts

How much do Clasicos actually matter?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. Enjoy the raw Churros!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

