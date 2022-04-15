 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barcelona’s exit and a rollercoaster week for Spanish football

Kiyan and Diego are here for this week’s much anticipated Churros

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
/ new
Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this week’s Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn talk about Barça’s embarrassing night as Eintracht Frankfurt took over the Camp Nou and made it their Catalan Bank Park.

And how, despite the debacle on and off the pitch, this loss has a different feel to the string of recent traumatic European exits.

Also:

  • The Frankfurt fans
  • Diego’s scathing rant
  • The Barca PR machine
  • The fluctuation of narratives between Real Madrid and Barcelona
  • Barca’s european ghosts
  • How much do Clasicos actually matter?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. Enjoy the raw Churros!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...