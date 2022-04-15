Courtois on Clasico defeat: “We recovered quickly”

Real Madrid and Belgian National Team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke to El Capitan, an Arabic media outlet, to mostly discuss the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. But Courtois also spoke about several Real Madrid topics, including the recent 0 - 4 loss to Barcelona, and how the team recovered from that humbling night.

“It was a very bad night,” Courtois said of the Clasico. “But we recovered quickly because you don’t have to think too much about defeats. I am disappointed, of course, but I think it was clear that there is a before and after that defeat, if you see our results and our performance it is a coincidence.”

Courois was also asked to discuss the comeback vs PSG, which was one of the most memorable nights in recent Real Madrid history.

“It was a wonderful dream. After the first leg, few fans believed in our classification, but we did it. It was one of those many nights when I feel lucky to play for Madrid.”