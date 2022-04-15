Benzema and Nacho will both be ready for the Sevilla game

Real Madrid completed their second training session following the Chelsea game today at Valdebebas as they continue to prepare for a big clash against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan this Sunday night.

And there was good news today again. as Karim Benzema and Nacho Fernandez both completed the session as normal, with the rest of the group, without problems. Benzema’s place in the team can’t be understated, of course, but Nacho’s is vital too, because both Ferland Mendy and Marcelo will miss the game due to injury, which means Nacho will likely take the left-back role.

A win against Sevilla would be a huge step in clinching the league title sooner rather than later so that Real Madrid can focus 100% on the remaining Champions League matches. But it won’t be easy, as Sevilla away is a difficult game on the schedule, and it’s unclear how much gas the team currently has in the tank after a gruelling extra time battle vs Chelsea.