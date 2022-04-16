Joan Jordan on Real Madrid: “It’s very difficult because they come with confidence and results”

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan spoke to Sevilla’s official channels on Friday to help preview the upcoming clash vs Real Madrid. The Spaniard spoke about Sevilla’s recent track record for Real Madrid, the form of both sides, the fans at the Sanchez Pizjuan, and more.

“You hear that Real Madrid are not well, but they are a team that is always there,” Jordan said of Sevilla’s opponents this weekend. “The last two years we have not been well at home against them. We have not been happy with what was produced on the pitch and we have that little thorn in our sides against them.

“I am convinced that on Sunday It ’s going to be different and we’re going to take a step forward, because in these games, if you don’t give your all, it’s not worth it. Chelsea seemed to have the game under control but Real Madrid are always there, with tremendous players and always responding. It’s a very difficult because they come with confidence and results, but what worries me is Sevilla, and it is a day to give the maximum and take a real step forward”

Jordan also spoke about the importance of the home fans on Sunday.

“The fans are always good,” Jordan said. “We know that there are times when they required more of us, but they always respond. We have to feed them so that they carry us on the fly . They are incredible, they give us very important support and it was seen on Friday, but also throughout the season. The atmosphere on Sunday is going to be spectacular and we have to make them feel identified with us and give them things, because they are going to give them to us”.