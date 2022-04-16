Open Thread: April 16, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Expected lineup against Sevilla.

Los Blancos are expected to go with the following lineup with the only doubt being Camavinga or Rodrygo. Who would you go with?

On this Day, Bale lit up the Copa Del Rey

Throwback to the time Gareth Bale ended Bartra’s Barcelona career and secured a 2nd famous finals victory against that all conquering Barcelona team. What made this win even more impressive was that Madrid were missing the services of Cristiano. Guess who the coach was back then?

On this day in 2014, Gareth Bale did THIS. pic.twitter.com/9ejLhPIcax — TC (@totalcristiano) April 15, 2022

ICYMI: Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barcelona’s exit and a rollercoaster week for Spanish football.

One of the topics in this podcast, Diego’s scathing rant. Do not miss.