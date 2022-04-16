Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s crucial away match against Sevilla.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Los Blancos will not have depth on their defensive line after Marcelo and Mendy’s injuries. Luckily enough, both Benzema and Nacho are available and ready to play even after finishing Tuesday’s match in obvious pain. They will be needed tomorrow, and while it would be ideal for Ancelotti to make some rotations to keep his veterans fresh, it won’t happen.

Casemiro is suspended, so the Italian coach will have to decide how to replace his presence. Will Camavinga start as a defensive midfielder with Kroos, Valverde and Modric ahead or could Rodrygo return to the starting lineup after scoring against Chelsea?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/17/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

