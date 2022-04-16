Managing Madrid Podcast: LIVE IN CHICAGO! Interactive Q&A

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Moxy Hotel South Beach, which is where you should be booking your stay when you come see us in Miami for the live podcast in January. Book your tickets here.

Topics discussed on this episode:

The back story of the Chicago Peña

Who should be Karim Benzema’s back-up to close the season?

The right-back situation — who should Real Madrid sign this summer?

Florentino Perez’s legacy

The greatness of Santiago Bernabeu Yeste

The story of Ferenc Puskas meeting Bernabeu

European Super League

The emotional connection with Raul Gonzalez

The English media’s narratives against Real Madrid

Chances of Real Madrid winning the Champions League

Thoughts on Manchester City tie

And a ton more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join the Patreon army for a ton of exclusive content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)