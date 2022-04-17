Real Madrid Femenino vs. Deportivo Alaves: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today take on Deportivo Alaves at 5 a.m. ET (11:00 CEST). Las Blancas have lost consecutive matches for the first time since October 3. They are coming off defeats to FC Barcelona Femeni in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and a 3-1 league loss to Sporting Huelva.

Las Blancas must bounce back with a win as they continue to battle Atletico de Madrid and UDG Tenerife for the final UWCL Qualification spot.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Kosovare Asllani, Esther, Lucia, Rocio, Zornoza, and Athenea.

Subs: Sofia, K. Robles, Peter, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Moller, Paula Partido, C. Camacho.

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Deportivo Alaves XI: Jana, Garazi, S. Majarin, Ohale, C. Aunon, Alba A., Miriam, Miku, Ane Miren, L. Chamorro, and Carla.

Subs: Neike, Gaste, Vera, Nerea Nevado, Elene E., Clark, G. Soliveres, Mery, Carrillo, Sanadri,

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

nbcsports.com

Atafootball.com