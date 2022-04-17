Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan without Casemiro and Mendy, two crucial starters. While it’s clear that Nacho will replace the French defender on the left flank of the team’s defensive line, Ancelotti’s choice for the midfield might not be as easy.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Gudelj, Gomez, Jordan, Corona, Ocampos, En-Nesyri.

Adding an extra midfielder has given Real Madrid an extra gear in recent weeks, so Carlo Ancelotti will likely start Camavinga, Kroos, Modric and Valverde. If that’s the case, expect Camavinga to play just in front of the defensive line as Casemiro’s replacement, even if that’s not his natural spot. Sevilla are a possession-oriented team, so Madrid’s midfield will have to work hard and make sure that they press efficiently.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/17/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

