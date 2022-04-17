Sevilla vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s visit to Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan just four days after the intense return leg against Chelsea could very well be the toughest match left on the team’s 2022-2023 La Liga schedule.

Los Blancos have a solid lead in the table but they must keep taking care of business so that coach Carlo Ancelotti can make some rotations to keep his veterans fresh for the upcoming Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City.

Sevilla appeared to be Madrid’s main competitors in the race for the title, but Lopetegui’s men have won just one of their last five games in what has been a significant dip in form for them. Still, they are a tough team to beat at home and Real Madrid should expect an intense game. Lopetegui’s team like to play with physicality and they will try to keep the possession of the ball, something which could actually help Madrid’s playing style.

