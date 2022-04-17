 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CONFIRMED lineups: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Betis v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting XI for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Carvajal, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sevilla starting XI (TBC): Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Gudelj, Gomez, Jordan, Corona, Ocampos, En-Nesyri.

Real Madrid would make a huge statement with an away win tonight. Los Blancos have a solid lead in the table but must keep securing wins in order to enjoy some comfortable games in a few weeks, when they will have to face Manchester City in the Semifinals of the Champions League.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/17/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

