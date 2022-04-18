Open Thread: April 18, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

What a win!!!

It’s time to celebrate this epic comeback against Sevilla. We’re now 15 points ahead of them. Los Blancos need now only 10 points more to secure the La Liga title.

Alaba is back celebrating with a chair:

Alaba back at it with the #rmalive pic.twitter.com/2Nm3rayjqO — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 17, 2022

Watch again the third goal scored by Benzema:

Let’s celebrate one more time:

Referee decisions.

It’s not easy to understand the referee decisions regarding handballs in this game. While Vinicius goal was disallowed when he controlled the ball with his shoulder, the referee didn’t call it a penalty when the ball clear touches Sevilla’s player with his arm wide open.

Handball vs no handball pic.twitter.com/khU8ebHFZF — TC (@totalcristiano) April 17, 2022

Next game: Osasuna on Wednesday.