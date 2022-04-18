Managing Madrid Podcast: Epic comeback vs Sevilla; Las Blancas beat Alaves

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont Circle — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

This episode comes in two parts.

Part one (Sevilla post-game with Kiyan and Matt):

Real Madrid’s unrivalled ability to flip the switch

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

The structure of the team and positioning of the midfielders

Explaining the tactical improvement when Rodrygo Goes got subbed in

Fede Valverde’s best position

What’s the best way to play without Casemiro?

Breaking down the goals conceded

Vinicius Jr’s ‘moments’ and overall performance

Refereeing decisions

What this game reminded us of

Rodrygo’s performance off the bench

Who should play left back vs City?

Breaking down the goals scored

Is the league done?

Will rotations be an even bigger issue next season?

And more.

Part two — 1:04:00 — (Las Blancas vs Alaves post-game show with Grant and Yash):

- Real Madrid’s good start

- Alaves’s great reaction

- Missed chances

- Lack of chances created centrally,

- Alba and Miriam’s impressive performances

- Super sub Nahikari Garcia

- Optimizing Esther and Maite

- And a look toward the end of the season

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join the ever-growing Real Madrid family over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid for a ton of bonus content.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)