Player Ratings: Sevilla 2 - 3 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have all but secured La Liga with their dramatic comeback victory in the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: The big Belgian did not have much work. Can place little to no blame on Courtois for either goal.

Lucas Vazquez—6.5: Had to handle the entire right flank on his own for most of the first half with Valverde moving centrally. Made several astute runs off the shoulder of the Sevilla backline. Finished with a team high of 6 completed tackles.

Eder Militao—3.5: A torrid first half with two major mistakes leading to both goals conceded. Improved in the second half.

David Alaba—8: Produced a great last ditch intervention on Rafa Mir in the second half. Had several “dagger-like” passes to break several lines in Sevilla’s defensive shape.

Dani Carvajal—8.5: Developed a nice chemistry with Vinicius Junior on the left flank and managed two assists in one match for the first time in his La Liga career.

Toni Kroos—6: Struggled in the first half playing as a defensive midfielder, but improved in the second half when the team counter pressed more effectively.

Luka Modric—6.5: Like his German counterpart, struggled to get going in the first half (had 10 lost possessions — more than 120 minutes vs Chelsea), but improved with 2 key passes in the second half.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Like the rest of the team, was much improved in the second half. Had a good individual battle with Gudelj.

Eduardo Camavinga—4: Played too reckless while on a yellow card. Rightly replaced at halftime.

Vinicius Junior—7: Grew as the match wore on producing two “pre-assists” for the first and third goal.

Karim Benzema—7: Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Another late game winner in a dramatic comeback victory.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo Goes—9: Completely changed the game. Scored the first goal and had the assist on the game winner.

Nacho—7.5: Scored a striker’s finish within minutes of entering the match to level the score.

Asensio—7: Played in midfield and did well connecting dots and keeping play moving.

Mariano—N/A: Played the final few

minutes.