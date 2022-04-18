Butragueño on the referee: “We have a hard time understanding it”

Real Madrid’s Director of Public Relations, Emilio Butragueño, was surprisingly candid about his thoughts on the referee tonight. The former Real Madrid striker is usually pretty diplomatic in these moments, but didn’t pull back punches after the game.

“Fortunately, we won,” Butragueño said. “There are two plays. In the first half we don’t understand why VAR doesn’t tell Cuadra Fernández the difference between the handballs of Diego Carlos and Vinicius. It catches our attention. In Vinicius’s, once he goes to see it he says it’s a handball. We have a hard time understanding it. We are playing a lot and each play can be decisive in the League.”

On the football itself, Butragueño was full of praise.

“It was a tremendous match in all aspects,” the Real Madrid legend analyzed. “We must feel very proud of these players and of being from Madrid. Once again, we had everything against us and the soul and heart of the team made us win a match that was very difficult at half-time against a very tough rival and with a very enthusiastic crowd, who hadn’t lost there. I’m happy for the team, for Real Madrid... This is Madrid”.