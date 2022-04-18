Lopetegui: “Vinicius’s hand is very clear. Everyone has seen it,”

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui spoke to the press after his team lost 2 - 3 to Real Madrid at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night. Lopetegui spoke about the referee controversy, his assessment of the game, the subs, and more.

“We lost the game and our assessment was that it was bad,” Lopetegui said. “In the first half we were well above them and in the second we were behind. Nobody has seen Eduardo Camavinga’s foul and it was very clear, and at 2-0 and with Real with one less player the match would have been different and it’s bad luck.

”They should have been with one less player in a clear way. After the break we talked about continuing with the same players but we made three changes forced by injury. One in the action of Camavinga.”

The Sevilla manager continued to give his assessment of the referee, citing he agreed with Vinicius’s handball call on Real Madrid’s disallowed goal.

“We didn’t know how to manage the moments,” Lopetegui explained. “We had a fear of winning. They scored very early in the second half and made us doubt. We’re sad. A good first half, but there are two parts... Vinicius’s hand is very clear, everyone has seen it.”