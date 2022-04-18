Kylian Hazard: “[Eden] will not leave Real Madrid until he has shown that he is stronger there”

RWD Molenbeek winger Kylian Hazard says his eldest brother, Eden, still wants to prove himself at Real Madrid in an interview with Luxembourgian outlet RTL.

“[Eden] will not leave Real Madrid until he has shown that he is stronger there. He has shown it at all the clubs he has played for. And, in my opinion, he doesn’t want to leave. I don’t believe that he will leave.”

Eden has had a rough time since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid in summer 2019, mainly dealing with various injuries. He has made just 22 appearances this season and has lost his starting role to the breakout youngster Vinicius.

Hazard reportedly underwent season-ending ankle surgery last month. Kylian says his brother is determined to prove his worth despite the adversity he has faced and his lack of availability.

“If the [Real Madrid] president [Florentino Perez] wants him to leave, if he knows that it is no longer possible to play, then I don’t think that he will stay. But I can assure you one thing, he will do everything possible to show that he is Real Madrid’s best player.”