Ceballos, Jovic rejoin Real Madrid squad in training

Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic have rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in training this Monday and will be available when the team visits Osasuna on Wednesday. Ceballos had tested positive for Covid-19 before the weekend while Jovic was recovering from a muscle injury picked up in training.

While neither one of them is a relevant player in Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation, having them on the bench increases Madrid’s options late in games. Ceballos has been featuring whenever Los Blancos have needed fresh legs in the midfield, something which could happen both against Osasuna and also when Los Blancos visit Manchester City next week.

Other than that, there are no significant news from today's training session, with the players having completed some recovery work to be fresh for Wednesday's crucial away match in Pamplona. After that game, Los Blancos will have a week off before the trip to face Manchester City.