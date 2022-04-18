Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spotlight on Pique

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Diego’s experience watching Real Madrid come back and beat Sevilla

Why Real Madrid are like Muhammad Ali

How much criticism should Xavi Hernandez get?

Gerard Pique controversy — the leaked audio files, the conflict of interest, his life history and where this path leads for him

League title race

And more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

