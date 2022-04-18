 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spotlight on Pique

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss Real’s remontada in Sevilla, as well as Pique’s leaked audio conversations about the Super Copa

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Diego’s experience watching Real Madrid come back and beat Sevilla
  • Why Real Madrid are like Muhammad Ali
  • How much criticism should Xavi Hernandez get?
  • Gerard Pique controversy — the leaked audio files, the conflict of interest, his life history and where this path leads for him
  • League title race
  • And more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

