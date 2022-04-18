Ancelotti on Asensio: “He is talking to the club to renew his contract,”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Radio anch’io today and in the interview hit on a wide variety of topics, including who he’ll be supporting in the World Cup!

“At the World Cup I’m supporting Canada,” Ancelotti said. “They haven’t qualified in many years and it’s my second home. I’ll be there with a Canada shirt on”

Of course, beyond that, Ancelotti spoke mostly about Real Madrid and the remainder of the season.

On the close games which Real Madrid have suffered but triumphed through

“I’m not looking for strong emotions. I would like to see calmer games. The magic of this club, this team and these players is coming to light. The end of the season is not far away. We hope to finish in the best way possible.”

On the upcoming Champions League semi-final clash vs Manchester City

“Real Madrid has history, tradition and quality to compete until the end. Now we have a tough challenge against City. We will play our cards. The new away goals rule, which is no longer worth double, makes these challenges more balanced and exciting,”

On his second tenure as a Real Madrid coach and the world Perez has done

“I can say that I am a lucky coach. I am training a team with which I feel very identified with and that gives me great satisfaction. A very well organized club. I am the one who has to thank Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to coach this team again.

“The future of this club, thanks to president Florentino Pérez, is of the highest level. And it will also be in the coming years, regardless of the players who may come. Real Madrid made history in football and will continue to do so”.

On Marco Asensio’s contract being still in limbo

“Asensio is a player of extraordinary quality. In recent years he has suffered a knee injury that has forced him to be out, but he has lent an important hand to the team. I don’t know about the future, although he is talking to the club to renew his contract,”