Real Madrid re-ignite Antonio Rudiger free agent option—report

Real Madrid have re-ignited their interest in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, according to a report from ESPN.

The club was said to be impressed with the German defender’s performance at the Santiago Bernabeu in the quarter final clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid. Rudiger, who turns 30 next March, has drawn interest from many of Europe’s heavywieghts inlcuding Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus, and most recently Barcelona. It was thought that Rudiger’s wage demands had deterred Real Madrid from making a formal offer, but the club executives saw enough from last week’s quarter final showdown to have their opinion swayed.

The rumors have placed Juventus as best positioned to capitalize on the out of contract defender, but a renewal with Chelsea may still happen depending on the new management once the sale of the club is complete. Real Madrid have relied upon Alaba and Militao as their center back pairing for the season, but may feel additional depth is needed heading into a World Cup season. Given Alaba’s versatility, a line up with the Austrian at left back - paired alongside Militao and Rudiger - is not out of the question.

If Rudiger refuses to acquiesce on some of his wage demands, then a deal may not materialize. Real Madrid do appear to be open to signing defenders and are open to “market opportunities” like the free agent option presented by Rudiger’s contract situation.