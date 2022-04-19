Real Madrid can now win La Liga on Sunday — it’s possible!

After Real Madrid’s win over Sevilla last night — effectively a six-point swing at the top of the table — and Barcelona’s shocking home loss tonight to Cadiz, Carlo Ancelotti’s men can now win La Liga as soon as this weekend.

It would take an improbably scenario, to be sure, but it’s possible. If Real Madrid beat Osasuna this Wednesday, they can be champions by Sunday from the comfort of their own homes. In order for that to happen, Barcelona would need to pick up a maximum of one point in their next two matches (Real Sociedad on Thursday; Rayo Vallecano on Sunday) while Atletico Madrid being held to a draw or less against Granada on Wednesday.

That’s asking a lot, of course, but given that we’re talking about it shows that even if it doesn’t happen this weekend, Real Madrid’s La Liga title is in inevitability.