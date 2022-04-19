 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Real Madrid can now win La Liga on Sunday — it’s possible!

Here’s how it could happen

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

After Real Madrid’s win over Sevilla last night — effectively a six-point swing at the top of the table — and Barcelona’s shocking home loss tonight to Cadiz, Carlo Ancelotti’s men can now win La Liga as soon as this weekend.

It would take an improbably scenario, to be sure, but it’s possible. If Real Madrid beat Osasuna this Wednesday, they can be champions by Sunday from the comfort of their own homes. In order for that to happen, Barcelona would need to pick up a maximum of one point in their next two matches (Real Sociedad on Thursday; Rayo Vallecano on Sunday) while Atletico Madrid being held to a draw or less against Granada on Wednesday.

That’s asking a lot, of course, but given that we’re talking about it shows that even if it doesn’t happen this weekend, Real Madrid’s La Liga title is in inevitability.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...