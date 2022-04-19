Open Thread: April 19, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico are 15 points behind Real Madrid.

A bit surprisingly to me, Barcelona have lost yesterday to Cádiz. Now, Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico all have 60 points, being 15 points behind Real Madrid. Barcelona have a small advantage, as they still have one more game to play. The fight for 2nd-4th positions to secure a UCL spot will be intense, as Real Betis are only 3 points behind them (with 57 points) and Real Sociedad can definitely dream, as they have 55 points.

Real only need 7 points out of 6 games to win La Liga. There is a small possibility of securing the title in the next weekend.

Training

Players who started vs Sevilla did a recovery session. No injuries, but they were very tired. Ceballos and Jovic will be available vs Osasuna on Wednesday.

Remaining games.

Have City signed Haaland?

According to Mario Cortegana, Haaland has reached an agreement with City or the player is leaking the rumour of a closed deal so Real Madrid finally agree with his terms. Another source stated Real is willing to give Mbappe a huge contract, but not to Haaland - they think the player still has something to prove and a big contract for him would create a bad atmosphere in the locker room.