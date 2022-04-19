Mariano injured, will be replaced by Latasa in matchday squad

Mariano Diaz is the latest casualty for Real Madrid in the medical department, joining the injury list alongside Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Jesus Vallejo, and Casemiro. Though the Spanish striker doesn’t play much, he could get some minutes to close the season as Luka Jovic is still injured, Real Madrid have nearly wrapped of the league title, and Karim Benzema could use some rest.

But Mariano picked up an injury in training yesterday, and will not be included in the matchday squad vs Osasuna. That may mean we se Gareth Bale at some point during that match.

But the door also opens up for Castilla striker Juanmi Latasa, who Carlo Ancelotti has decided to include in tomorrow’s squad to compensate for the absences of Mariano and Jovic. Latasa joins fellow Castilla colleagues Ton Fuidias and Rafa Marin as one of three call-ups.

We will post the matchday squad shortly.