Mendy working on the field, probable against Manchester City

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy started working on the field this Monday, meaning that he should recover in time for next week’s crucial match against Manchester City. Mendy suffered a groin injury during the home match against Chelsea, which was his first game after yet another muscle injury.

The Frenchman is a crucial player for Real Madrid, so it’s clear that he will try his best to be available when Los Blancos face Manchester City next week. If he’s ready to play 90 minutes, he should be the undisputed starter on the team’s left-back spot.

If he can’t recover in time for Tuesday’s match, Nacho will likely be deployed on that side of the team’s defensive line, with Militao and Alaba as center-backs. Real Madrid have a very comfortable lead in La Liga table, so Ancelotti will be allowed to make some rotations during the next few games to make sure that everyone is fresh and ready to face City.