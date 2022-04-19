Casemiro to miss match against Osasuna with minor muscle injury, questionable for Manchester City

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro suffered a minor muscle injury during Monday’s training session and will miss Wednesday’s away match against Osasuna. At the moment, he should be considered questionable for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely keep using Eduardo Camavinga as a defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro, a position where the Frenchman didn’t succeed against Sevilla. Ancelotti could also start Kroos, Modric and Valverde to give Rodrygo the chance to feature in the starting lineup after his brilliant performance last Sunday.

However, it’s clear that Real Madrid will need four midfielders to face Manchester City, so Casemiro’s presence in that game is crucial for Los Blancos. Therefore, the midfielder will definitely try his best to make it in time for that key away game against Pep Guardiola’s side, where Casemiro’s defensive awareness and physicality will be important.