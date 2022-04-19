Is Luka Modric the fittest footballer of all-time?

Real Madrid maestro Luka Modric put in a blistering 120 minute, man of the match performance in the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarterfinals vs Chelsea, covering serious ground and hitting sprints of all shapes and sizes deep into extra time.

Following that match, he immediately turned around and started in the club’s stunning 2 - 3 comeback vs Sevilla as well, looking no worse for wear. With Modric now at the age of 36 and turning 37 in September (but showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon) it made me wonder: Is he the fittest footballer ever? I discussed that question in-depth in the following video:

Regardless of whether Modric is or not, what he’s doing is an absolute testament to his dedication, planning, and discipline. He’s a role-model of what being a true professional can get you in terms of career success if you’re fully committed to it.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Los Blancos from a medical, skills, and fitness perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.