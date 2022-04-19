Real Madrid target Erling Haaland approves Manchester City move with personal terms finalized—report

The transfer tug of war between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the services of Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, has appeared to have come to an end. Erling Haaland is on the verge of a move to England after agreeing to personal terms and approving a move to Manchester City, according to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic. The deal is not 100% complete as commissions to Raiola, Alf Inge Haaland, payment to Dortmund, and other bonus clauses have not been agreed upon.

It is understood that Real Madrid made a substantial offer for the striker, but one that could not match the financial incentives from the club with ties to the United Arab Emirates. The club executives at Real Madrid refused to push Haaland above the total compensation package that would be provided to Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland is expected to become the best paid player in the English Premier League.

When asked about Manchester City’s intention to trigger Haaland’s release clause on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola responded: “No answer to your question.” If the deal comes to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Manchester City incorporate their new franchise player and how Guardiola will adjust his tactics.

As for Real Madrid, the club will instead focus on building their attack around Mbappe, Benzema, and Vinicius,