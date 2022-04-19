Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Osasuna

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s away match against Osasuna. Los Blancos will be without both Casemiro and Modric, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to make some rotations in the midfield.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Lucas V., Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Latasa.

Nacho will likely return to the starting lineup on the left side of the team’s defensive line, while Camavinga, Kroos and Valverde will be expected to start in the midfield. This game will also be a good opportunity for Rodrygo to feature in the starting lineup and prove that he can make an impact after his brilliant performance against Sevilla last week.

It will be important for Ancelotti and his coaching staff to keep every single player fresh, as Madrid will have a week off after this game before the crucial match against Manchester City.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/20/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

