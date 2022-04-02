 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: April 2, 2022

Matchday at long last...

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to noodles: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Ready for a Showdown with Celta Vigo

Yeesh! I feel kind of odd... On one hand, it feels like an eternity since our last game, but on the other hand, I’m still applying ice packs after the beating Barca gave us in our last game. Maybe a win over Celta - bringing us closer to the league title - will help sooth the pain. The MM crew ha already brought to you, a preview of the match.

Vini Tobias has Officially Arrived

Oh and ICYMI, the Managing Madrid crew has already provided you with a post on his strengths and weaknesses.

Could this Happen?

I wouldn’t get my hopes up just yet.

Ah... Good Moments...

Banter/Digs

ICYMI

Discussion on the last few classicos the womens’ team has played this past month. It’s a pretty fun read and very interesting tactics-wise.

Have a nice day, enjoy the game, and, as always, may the Madridismo be with all of you.

More From Managing Madrid

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/3/31/23003983/las-blancas-podcast-building-blocks-future-success-barcelona-5-2-real-madrid-uwcl-quarter-finals
Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...