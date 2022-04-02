Open Thread: April 2, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to noodles: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Ready for a Showdown with Celta Vigo

Yeesh! I feel kind of odd... On one hand, it feels like an eternity since our last game, but on the other hand, I’m still applying ice packs after the beating Barca gave us in our last game. Maybe a win over Celta - bringing us closer to the league title - will help sooth the pain. The MM crew ha already brought to you, a preview of the match.

Vini Tobias has Officially Arrived

Oh and ICYMI, the Managing Madrid crew has already provided you with a post on his strengths and weaknesses.

OFFICIAL: Vinicius Tobias joins Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/m062EtBK3x — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 1, 2022

Could this Happen?

I wouldn’t get my hopes up just yet.

Bale wanted by Milan in summer with Welsh winger finally set to quit Real Madrid https://t.co/3fHOUi7TO7 — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 1, 2022

Ah... Good Moments...

Essa dupla marcou história no Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/iFecoP8Wfz — Curiosidades Europa (@CuriosidadesEU) March 31, 2022

Banter/Digs

Meet Fernando, Real Madrid's bus driver for the last 13 years. He has been to more UEFA Champions League Finals than PSG, Arsenal and Man City combined. pic.twitter.com/a0ParVihIy — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 1, 2022

ICYMI

Discussion on the last few classicos the womens’ team has played this past month. It’s a pretty fun read and very interesting tactics-wise.

Have a nice day, enjoy the game, and, as always, may the Madridismo be with all of you.