Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo hoping to bounce back from the disappointing 0-4 loss to Barcelona in the past El Clasico. Los Blancos will get some crucial reinforcements with Mendy and Benzema both back and available, although it will be interesting to see if they start.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Dituro, Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan, Beltran, Mendez, Suarez, Cervi, Aspas, Gallardo.

Expect both Benzema and Mendy to start, as Carlo Ancelotti wouldn’t have included them on the team’s squad list if they weren’t 100% ready to go. They could leave the game during the second half in order to get proper rest ahead of Chelsea, though. Other than that, Madrid will likely start their best available lineup after the FIFA break, given that the players will likely be fresh and ready to go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

