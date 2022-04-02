Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo in what will be the first match after the FIFA break and also the first one after the embarrassing 0-4 loss to Barcelona in the past El Clasico. Los Blancos will have a crucial match against Chelsea next Wednesday but their minds should be focused on taking care of business in Galicia tonight.

Madrid will be without Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for Covid-19 this past week and will need to miss the game. His assistant coach and son Davide Ancelotti will be coaching the team, although Carlo and Davide will definitely have constant communication all game long.

Mendy and Benzema are back with the team and their presence will definitely increase Madrid’s chances of earning the three points. They might not be ready to play 90 minutes though, and with the crucial visit to Chelsea next Wednesday, they will likely leave the game during the second half.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

