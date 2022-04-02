CONFIRMED lineups: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celta Vigo starting XI (TBC): Dituro, Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan, Beltran, Mendez, Suarez, Cervi, Aspas, Gallardo.

As expected, both Benzema and Mendy feature in the starting lineup. It will be important for both players to gain confidence and momentum for the busy schedule ahead, so this match against Celta Vigo is probably more important than most fans realize, as Los Blancos also need to bounce back from their loss in El Clasico.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/02/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.