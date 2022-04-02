Coudet: “My team played a great game, but we were left empty-handed”

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet applauded the effort of his team, but lamented the result given in front of their home crowd in a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

“People from the game have to leave more than satisfied. We try to do it in the best way. We wanted to give this triumph, doing good football, to our people who filled Balaídos. My team played a great game, but we were left empty-handed.”

The two goals scored by Real Madrid were both penalties taken by Karim Benzema. A third was given but the veteran striker was unable to convert for the hat trick. Coudet made a point to be careful how he talked about the decisions made by VAR.

“You have to talk very carefully so as not to be sanctioned. I didn’t see the second penalty but the first one seems very doubtful to me and in the third there is nothing. We know the club we are and the monsters we play, plus we did it against a team with great players. They must be very happy with this match in Seville and in Barcelona.”

“I think there are great referees and linesmen, I have no problem with them but the help from above has to be there. The referees decide in thousandths of a second, but the revisions do not appear. The tools over time will bring hierarchy to the work of the referees. It is clear that we are not favored. This week there is no crisis at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid was able to respond to their disastrous performance in El Clasico with a win on Saturday. The club has won four of its last five matches while this is Celta’s third loss in their last five matches.