Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo Post-game, April 2

Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse break down the win over Celta and discuss what they’re concerned about with this team

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Are Real Madrid’s problems tactical or down to personnel?
  • An explanation of Carlo Ancelotti’s plan
  • The “press”
  • Real’s problems defending crosses and set pieces
  • A breakdown of Nolito’s goal
  • The calls from the referee
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

