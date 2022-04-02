Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo Post-game, April 2

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in October (Clasico weekend). Book your tickets here.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Are Real Madrid’s problems tactical or down to personnel?

An explanation of Carlo Ancelotti’s plan

The “press”

Real’s problems defending crosses and set pieces

A breakdown of Nolito’s goal

The calls from the referee

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)