Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Celta Vigo

A game that failed to capture the imagination, but ultimately ended in a Real Madrid win. That has been the trend for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in 2022. There was a disallowed goal for Celta and three penalty kicks awarded to Real Madrid — all four were justifiable calls— which influenced the final result. Madrid will leave Vigo playing poorly, but happy with the victory. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: Another top quality performance in between the posts. Courtois has become a pillar of this team. The Belgian can be relied upon for at least one-goal-denying save per game.

Lucas Vazquez—5.5: Started and played 60 minutes at right back. Managed 2 key passes, but unlikely to get the start against Chelsea.

Militao—5: Struggled with Aspas and Galhardo, particularly his compatriot, who found the space in front of Militao to win the header on a disallowed goal.

David Alaba—5.5: Had some good moments defending Aspas 1 v 1, but failed to organize the chaos in front of him on Madrid’s goal conceded.

Ferland Mendy—6: Won the third and final penalty, but produced little else in the final third. Brais Mendez and Kelvin Vazquez did no threaten down Madrid’s left.

Casemiro—6: A total of 9 ball recoveries, but some were his own doing with poor passes out of the back.

Toni Kroos—5.5: Team high in every passing metric, but Kroos and the midfield overall had little impact in this match.

Luka Modric—4: The game seemed to bypass the midfield and Luka Modric had sparing moments in this match.

Vinicius Junior—3.5: A non-existent threat albeit one run through the middle of the pitch which ended with a shot on goal. Poor game from the Brazilian.

Marco Asensio—2: Hard to remember more than a few moments from Asensio in the entirety of the match.

Karim Benzema—6.5: The Frenchman’s goals keep Madrid going. Missed one penalty, but scored two others.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo Goes—6.5: Started the game well and earned a penalty almost immediately after entering the match.

Dani Carvajal—5: Suffered against Galan when 1 v 1.

Fede Valverde—5: Provided some energy to the team when coming on.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Entered in the final minutes of the match.

Nacho—N/A: Entered in the final minutes of the match.